Sindh reports major spike in daily COVID-19 cases as 600 people infected

KARACHI: In a major spike in COVID-19 cases, the Sindh province on Saturday crossed the 600 cases mark for the first time since July, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We have performed 9,995 tests during the last 24 hours that resulted in 620 COVID-19 cases,” he said while giving a routine briefing over the virus tally in the province.

The chief minister said that 12 people lost their battle against coronavirus during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll in the province to 2,679.

“175 COVID-19 patients have recovered during the last 24 hours,” Murad Ali Shah said adding that the province had witnessed 140,408 recoveries from the virus so far.

He further explained that there are 6,455 active virus patients in the province.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

As many as 20 more patients of the coronavirus died overnight, lifting the country’s death toll to 6,943, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,502 fresh infections emerged during the past 24 hours. The NCOC report said that 34,400 tests were conducted against which 1,502 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

The NCOC announced that total active coronavirus cases in the country had reached 16,912 while 317,898 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

