Sindh reports 822 COVID-19 cases during 24 hours, 4 dead  

KARACHI: COVID-19 cases in the Sindh province are witnessing an upward trajectory as Friday saw record cases of 822 in the province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We have reported 822 cases during the past 24 hours after performing 10,641 cases,” said the chief minister while giving the routine briefing on virus tally.

Murad Ali Shah said that four more people lost their battle against the virus during the past 24 hours, contrary to 322 recoveries during the same period. “As many as 37 patients are put on ventilators,” he said while sharing the figure of critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

Further sharing an alarming trend of rising cases in Karachi, the chief minister said that out of 822 fresh cases in the province, 621 cases were reported from the city.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that 2,304 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The tally of deaths reached up to 7,092 in Pakistan, whereas, the number of active cases of coronavirus reached up to 23,641 and the total count of infections stood at 352,296. 1,219 patients are in critical condition due to the virus.

36923 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and the country has so far carried out 4,847,105 tests. 714 more patients recovered from the virus, whereas, the total number of recoveries stands at 321,563 patients.

