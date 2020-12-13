Sindh reports 1343 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the province has reported 1,343 cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

Divulging details of the virus tally, the chief minister said that 10,270 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours out of which 1,343 tested positive. “Nine more patients have died from COVID-19 in a single day,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that 851 patients have recovered from the infection during the day.

“The numbers of active coronavirus cases stand at 25,201 in the province of which 24,225 are self-isolating at home, 960 are treated at hospitals and 16 are getting treatment at isolation centres,” he said adding that 764 patients are said to be in critical condition including 88 people on ventilators.

The chief minister said that Karachi once again topped in COVID-19 cases as 1,133 people tested positive from the city during the past 24 hours against the total of 1,343 cases of the infection in the province in a day.

COVID-19 positivity ratio

The highest positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded in Karachi at 18.92 percent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed on Sunday.

While the countrywide positivity ratio stands at 7.98pc, the number of critically ill coronavirus patients has risen to 2,471 with 72 succumbing to the infection during the previous 24 hours.

Sindh recorded the highest positivity ratio at 12.13pc, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11.68pc, Balochistan 9.30pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8.78pc, Islamabad 4.68pc, Punjab 4.39pc, and Gilgit Baltistan 1.98pc.

