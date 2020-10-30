Sindh reports 237 more COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: As many as 237 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sindh province on Friday during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of the virus cases in one of the most affected province of the country to 145,475 cases, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“Five people also lost their lives owing to COVID-19,” the chief minister said during a routine daily briefing on the virus as the overall death toll in the province has reached upto 2,625.

He further said that 82 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bring the total recoveries to 138,428.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently there are 4,422 active virus patients in the province of which 180 patients are in critical condition while 30 have been put on ventilators.

Detailing the cases reported from Karachi, he said that the city reported 134 cases during the past 24 hours.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases

Pakistan witnessed more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which is the highest single-day surge since July.

The country’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose by 1,078 to 332,186 on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), twenty more people died due to the coronavirus, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,795.

As many as 32,933 samples were tested, resulting in the emergence of 1,078 fresh infections. The number of active cases stands at 11,864 as around 313,527 patients have recuperated since the outbreak began.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 145,238 cases, Punjab 103,831 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,361, Balochistan 15,887, Islamabad 19,594, Gilgit Baltistan 4,046 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,229.

