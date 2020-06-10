Sindh reports 42 COVID-19 deaths, 2,487 new cases in past 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh’s coronavirus tally has crossed 43,790 after record 2,487 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

CM Murad Ali Shah said in daily media briefing over coronavirus statistics that 9,100 tests were conducted out of which 2,487 came back positive, taking the provincial tally to 43,790.

He said that 42 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 738.

The chief minister said that 493 patients are in critical condition while 77 are on ventilators. The number of recoveries has risen to 21,007, he added.

“22,052 patients are currently under treatment including 20,478 in-home isolation,” he said, adding that 1526 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment at various Sindh hospitals.

Of the new 2487 cases, 1755 detected in Karachi, added Murad Ali Shah.

CM Murad once again appealed to people to follow SOPs and take precautions in the fight against Covid-19.

Earlier on June 9, Sindh Minister for Health, Azra Pechuho announced that Sindh will establish five more hospitals on an emergency basis to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

She said that the hospitals will be completed till the end of July and will house up to 800 high dependency unit beds in total.

Read More: Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump to 113,702

The minister also revealed that the province will also add 210 ventilators to its stock to tend to growing patient needs.

Comments

comments