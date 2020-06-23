Sindh health dept identifies COVID-19 hotspots in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh health department on Tuesday released a report identifying coronavirus hotspots in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The report declared Korangi Town, Shah Faisal Town, Orangi Town, Kiamari Town and other areas of the metropolis as COVID-19 hotspots.

In Orangi Town, 10 union councils have been declared as ‘coronavirus hotspots’, including Bilal Colony, Nasir Colony, Chakra Goath and Hasrat Mohani Colony. At least 22 people died and over 1,200 were affected by the COVID-19 in the town.

As many as 24 fell prey to COVID-19 and 583 were diagnosed with the deadly virus in Shah Faisal Colony. Sadat Colony, Natah Khan, Cantt and other areas of the town have been declared as sensitive areas.

COVID-19 hotspots put under lockdown in Karachi

According to the provincial heath department, at least 15 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus and over 339 people were affected by the infection in Landhi Town.

In SITE Town, 19 people died and 299 people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the town, read the report.

In Baldia Town, Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Ittehad Colony, Nai Abadi, Saeedabad and Rasheedabad are the most sensitive areas as COVID-19 have claimed 14 lives in the town. At least 286 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the town thus far.

At least 36 people have died from COVID-19 in Lyari, nine in Bin Qasim Town, 13 in Landhi Town and 35 in Gulberg Town.

