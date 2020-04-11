Sindh set to ramp up Covid-19 testing as 50,000 kits reach Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government is set to boost its Covid-19 testing capacity as a consignment containing 50,000 new kits have reached the provincial capital on Saturday, reported ARY News.

According to details, the provincial government procured these kits to ramp up its capacity to test more suspected patients of coronavirus that has infected more than 1,300 people across the province with 28 deaths from the contagion so far.

Sources said the provincial government purchased these kits on its own as it aims to enhance testing in coronavirus hotspots in the sprawling port city and other districts of the province.

In a video release by his office’s Twitter account earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said 104 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours.

He said that 531 new tests were conducted today and 104 of them turned out to be positive.

Expressing his concerns over a sharp spike in the cases of COVID-19, he said, “The number shows that 20 per cent of the total COVID-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours came out positive.”

“This is greater than the world average at the moment,” CM Murad said and added that six people were died of the virus today.

