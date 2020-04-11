Coronavirus cases jump above 5000 in Pakistan, 77 dead

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases on Saturday jumped above 5,000 in the country as 77 people have died from the infection till to date, ARY NEWS reported citing health ministry dashboard.

According to the available statistics, overall 5,011 cases have been reported in the country, with 4,172 active cases. The country has a recovery ratio of 15.2 percent from the infection as 762 people have tested negative after completing their quarantine process.

Nearly half of the country’s cases have been reported from Punjab province as 2414 people were infected from the virus with 19 deaths and 39 recoveries, leaving behind 2356 active cases.

Sindh province which has the second most cases of the virus with 1318 infected patients, tops in the recoveries countrywide as 358 tested negative for the virus after quarantine process. Contrary to recoveries, Sindh also reported 28 deaths, most than any other province or territory in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the third most coronavirus patients’ tally with 697 virus affectees of which 25 died of it while 131 recovered after completing their isolation period.

Overall 22 cases have been reported from Balochistan province, with only one death and 95 recoveries.

Gilgit Baltistan has shown a progress in terms of recoveries as out of 215 reported cases, more than half of them tested negative after suffering from it. It reported three deaths from the infection, leaving behind only 87 active cases.

Overall 113 people tested positive for coronavirus in Islamabad of which only 13 tested negative after completing their quarantine while the remaining 99-excluding one death- are still among the active virus cases.

Azad Jammu Kashmir reported the least 34 cases with only person recovering from it.

Global Coronavirus tally

Overall 1,755,313 were infected from the virus globally as death toll from the pandemic has reached 107,030. The total recoveries from the virus worldwide stood at 393,739.

US currently tops in reported virus cases and death toll globally with over 20,137 people dying from the infection out of 521,816 cases. Spain followed with 161,852 cases and 16,353 deaths.

Italy currently has the second most deaths from the virus, 19468, out of its total reported 152,271 cases.

China from where the virus originated reported only 46 new cases in last 24 hours as its tally stood at 81,953. Three deaths were also reported from the country during the past hours as 3,339 people lost battle against the virus.

