Sindh govt announces to cut property tax

KARACHI: In order to provide relief to the residents of calamity-hit districts, the Sindh government on Tuesday announced a five per cent cut in property tax, ARY News reported.

According to the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department director general, the residents of calamity-hit districts could benefit from the opportunity by 15th of November.

He maintained that the excise department decided to offer a rebate of five percent for property tax to facilitate the people affected by COVID-19 pandemic and heavy rains in the province.

Earlier on April 23, in view of the COVID-19 situation, the Sindh government had announced to decrease property tax by 25 per cent for three months.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, the payment of the property tax dues for the year 2019-20 including surcharge as on 31.03.2020 from all classes of persons in respect of any category of property had been remitted 25 per cent for three months.

The tax remission was allowed for all the taxable property units. The assesees who had already discharge their property tax liability for the year 2019-20 will get an adjustment of 25 per cent remission in their tax liability during the next fiscal year, the notification had read.

