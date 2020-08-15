KARACHI: Sindh province on Saturday witnessed a decline in coronavirus cases after Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that the province has reported 272 fresh virus cases during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

We have performed 9,774 coronavirus tests in the province during the period, said the chief minister in a routine daily update on the virus.

We have so far performed 882,486 COVID-19 tests that resulted in 125,904 positive cases reported in the province, he said adding that the province recorded four new deaths in last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,317.

Murad Ali Shah announced the recovery of 400 patients in the past 24 hours and said that so far 119,425 people have recuperated from the infection.

We currently have 4,162 patients treated in the province with 3,766 self-isolating at their homes, eight getting treatment in isolation centres and 388 getting medical care in separate hospitals across the province, he said.

“254 coronavirus patients are in critical condition while 36 others are put on a ventilator,” the chief minister said.

National COVID-19 tally

It is pertinent to mention here that the country has witnessed a sharp decline in the coronavirus cases after the month of June this year, resulting in ease in restrictions on movement by the government nationwide.

According to the latest figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), nine more people died due to coronavirus-related complications in past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease in the country to 6,162.

Read More: Sindh reports 343 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 16,261 as 265,624 patients have recuperated.

As many as 23,722 more samples were tested over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.2 million.

Thus far, 125,632 cases have been detected in Sindh, 95,203 in Punjab, 35,091 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,144 in Balochistan, 15,346 in Islamabad, 2,179 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,452 in Gilgit Baltistan.

