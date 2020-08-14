Sindh reports 343 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed six more lives and infected at least 343 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that six more people died from the COVID during past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,313.

He said that 343 new coronavirus cases emerged in Sindh, taking the total number of infections across the province to 125,632.

“Currently, 4,294 patients are under treatment, of them 210 are in critical condition, and 42 on ventilators,” he added.

The chief minister said that 101 more people recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged to 119,025.

Earlier on August 11, coronavirus cases had witnessed an increase in the Sindh province after Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that 429 fresh cases had been reported during the past 24 hours.

The province had reported just over 270 virus cases a day before.

“We have so far reported 124,556 cases after performing 844,705 cases,” he had said as eight more people died from the coronavirus in the province in last 24 hours, raising the overall death tally to 2,290.

