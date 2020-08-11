Coronavirus cases witness increase in Sindh as eight more die

KARACHI: Coronavirus cases have witnessed an increase in the Sindh province on Tuesday after Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 429 fresh cases have been reported during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

The province has reported just over 270 virus cases a day before.

Giving a daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation, the chief minister Sindh said that the fresh cases were reported after 10050 tests performed during the duration.

“We have so far reported 124,556 cases after performing 844,705 cases,” he said as eight more people died from the coronavirus in the province in last 24 hours, raising the overall death tally to 2290.

As many as 1,653 people recovered from the virus in the province during the past 24 hours, three times more than the fresh cases, as overall recoveries in the province peaked to 117,637.

The chief minister said that currently there are 4,629 active patients in the province with 4239 of them self-isolating at their homes, seven receiving treatment at isolation centres while 383 are getting medical care in separate hospitals.

He said that 248 patients are said to be in a critical condition with 38 others put on the ventilator.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

A total of 531 new coronavirus cases and fifteen associated deaths were reported across the country over the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 285,191 and fatalities to 6,112.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 18,227 samples were tested for Covid-19 during the previous 24 hours, out of which 531 turned out to be positive.

Of the total Covid-19 patients, 261,246 have recuperated from the disease so far as the number of active cases stands at 17,883. Out of 1,859 ventilators earmarked for critically-ill patients, only 143 are in use.

