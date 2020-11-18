KARACHI: The Sindh Commission on Status of Women has launched an initiative aimed at providing legal aid to women who have suffered from sexual abuse, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the commission has prepared a directory comprising details of legal experts and registered non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The launching of the directory is aimed at providing legal assistance to the women who were sexually abused. Initially, the free legal aid would be provided in three cities of the province including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

The directory would help the woman complainant in filing FIR in the police station after the sexual abuse incident besides also providing other legal assistance.

It is pertinent to mention here that measures have been taken at the provincial and national levels to address issues relating to harassment and sexual abuse.

In one such measure, the Sindh police announced on October 03 to set up an anti-harassment unit (AHU) to check rising cases of sexual assault on women and children.

The announcement came during a meeting presided over by Sindh Home Secretary Dr. Usman Chachar. AIG Hyderabad Dr. Jameel, DIG Operations Maqsood Memon, senior female police officers, and others attended the meeting.

Read More: Sindh police revisit SOPs to be followed in rape cases, SHC told

During the meeting, Mr Memon announced to set up the AHU at the police facilitation centre at Korangi Road. He said it will help check cases of sexual assault and torture on women and children in the province and will improve the access of victims of such offenses to legal aid.

The meeting further decided to launch a campaign to curb the incidence of sexual abuse. Dr Jameel said the proposed campaign on social media will help control sexual abuse cases and foster harmony between the police and the public.

