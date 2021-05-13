Sindh suffers two Covid deaths on Eid with 881 fresh cases

KARACHI: With the resurgence of coronavirus, reinforced by new variants only making it more communicable, Sindh province reported on Thursday 881 daily Covid infections and two new deaths in the past 24-hour period, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said in his daily briefings today that out of total Covid cases emerging today, Karachi accounted for 409 of them (or about 46 per cent).

These fresh cases reported in this 24-hour period, were diagnosed in 13,021 tests conducted in the province in total, said the CM.

It may be noted that at present, there are 18,707 Covid-infected patients are receiving treatments in health facilities with 655 of them suffering serious complications.

Separately today on the national front, as many as 3,265 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced across the country over the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally of confirmed infections to 870,703.

According to the National Command and Operation Contre (NCOC) data, 126 more people succumbed to the disease during the same period, raising the death toll to 19,336.

A total of 39,101 samples were tested, out of which 3,265 turned out to be positive, the NCOC said, adding the positivity ratio of new infections was recorded at 8.35%.