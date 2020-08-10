KARACHI: After Punjab, Sindh on Monday lifted lockdown restrictions on various businesses allowing cinemas, theaters, hotels, restaurants, gyms, tourist spots and shrines to reopen after a hiatus of five months.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, all kinds of public transport have also been allowed to operate under the government-defined health guidelines to prevent the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the province.

The provincial government lifted the restrictions on beauty parlors, gyms and playgrounds and allowed sporting tournament (indoor and outdoor) without spectators and hotel stay under the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

All businesses will remain open six days a week from 6am until 8pm, said the notification. However, it added, these will be allowed to operate until 9pm instead of 8pm on Saturdays.

Marriage halls and all educational institutions will remain closed until Sept 15.

The notification came in the wake of the August 6 meeting of the National Coordination Committee wherein it was decided to lift the restrictions on all sectors on August 10 and resume educational activities from Sept 15.

