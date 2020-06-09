Sindh establishing 5 coronavirus hospitals on urgent basis: Azra Pechuho

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health, Azra Pechuho announced on Tuesday that Sindh with erect five more hospitals on emergency basis to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, ARY News reported.

She said that the hospitals will be completed till the end of July and will house up to 800 high dependency unit beds in total.

Read More: 1782 new coronavirus cases take Sindh’s tally to 41,303

The minister also revealed that the province will also add 210 ventilators to its stock to tend to growing patient needs.

It was also revealed that a 140 high dependency unit beds will be delivered to the Karachi field hospital in expo center.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soared to 108,317 after detection of 4,646 new infections in last 24 hours.

Read More: Pakistan to witness COVID-19 peak during July-August: PM Imran Khan

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,172 with record 105 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 39,555 cases have been detected in Sindh, 40,819 in Punjab, 14,006 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,788 in Balochistan, 5,785 in Islamabad, 412 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 952 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Comments

comments