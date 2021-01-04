Probe exposes massive corruption in Sindh finance department

KARACHI: A high-level probe has exposed massive corruption worth over Rs2.031 trillion in Sindh Finance Department by defalcation of government employees’ pensions by the provincial treasurer office, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

A report containing incriminating evidence of the Sindh Finance Department has been sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal, sources told ARY News.

The massive corruption worth over Rs2.031 trillion was made in term of pensions of government employees as the money was transferred to the bank accounts of the residents of Dadu and Johi town of Sindh from the treasurer office.

Sources revealed that the money was primarily transferred to the bank accounts of different persons belonging to ‘Dawach family’ during 2012 and 2017; as well as in some fake accounts and the bank accounts of a frontman of a prominent personality.

After getting the evidence, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued notices to 54 accused including members of Dawach family. 30 accused had recorded their statements and submitted affidavits in the corruption case.

While recording the statements, the investigators found many of the accused unaware about the opening of bank accounts and transfer of funds. The defalcated money had been transferred to 147 accounts of a bank, whereas, more than Rs1 trillion money had been transferred to 84 bank accounts belonging to 22 members of Dawach family.

The huge amount of money had been released from the provincial finance department’s system with the help of a district accounts officer, said sources, adding that a seven-member investigation team was also constituted to ascertain the massive corruption allegations.

