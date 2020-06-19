Four people arrested over corruption in Sindh Food department: sources

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested four flour millers over corruption charges in the Sindh Food department, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The arrested persons were identified as Kailash Kumar, Sachanand, Vikra Lal and Sarwar Meerani. The suspects are accused of not paying payment of the wheat, they bought from the government’s wheat downs.

The suspects would be presented before an accountability court for the remand, sources familiar with the development said.

Last month, a wheat godown was raided by local law enforcement in Matiari, Sindh.

According to details, 50,000 sacks of wheat illegally stored in the establishment were found and confiscated.

Read more: 15,000 wheat bags recovered from rice mill in Larkana

The Deputy Commissioner of Police and the owner of the godown also exchanged harsh words during the raid.

Additional police was called in after things got heated and the godown was sealed till further notice.

Earlier on May 12, as many as 60,000 wheat sacks were recovered in various raids conducted in Khairpur’s Tehsil of Naro in Sindh.

