15,000 wheat bags recovered from rice mill in Larkana

LARKANA: In a crackdown against hoarders, the Sindh Food Authority has recovered 15,000 bags of wheat from a rice mill in Larkana, ARY News reported.

Taking action on a tip-off, a team of the provincial food authority conducted raid at a rice mill situated alongside Miro Khan road in Larkana and recovered wheat bags worth Rs52.5 million. The wheat hoarded at the mill was later dispatched to the food department’s procurement centre.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial food authority has recovered 96,000 wheat bags of worth Rs360 million within three days.

Sources said that the food authorities launched crackdown against the hoarders after it had failed in attaining the wheat procurement target.

Earlier on May 7, 25,000 sacks of wheat had been confiscated from the region of Hala, Sindh which were being illegally hoarded.

According to details, Food authorities Sindh had raided a cotton factory in the vicinity where the sacks of wheat were kept.

A case had been registered against the factory owner and all the wheat sacks had been moved to a government warehouse.

