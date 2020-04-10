KARACHI: Fishermen finding really hard to survive during lockdown in Sindh due to coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Friday.

There has been a complete ban on fishing in the sea. The fishermen of Keti Bandar, Ibrahim Hyderi, Salehabad, Bhit Baba, Daryababad, Baldia, Mubarak Village and other are waiting for the government’s assistance in the lockdown.

The fishermen have demanded of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the matter and provide them ration so that they can feed their families.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cost Guards (PCG) had conducted screening of 4,256 fishermen who had been fishing in the open sea in 284 boats along the Pakistani coastline to detect the cases of the novel coronavirus among them.

The information to this effect was provided to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday as he met PCG Director General (DG) Brig Saqib Qamar at the Governor House.

The PCG DG had informed the governor that after the screening, four suspected cases of coronavirus among the fishermen were referred to a hospital in Gwadar.

