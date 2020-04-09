KARACHI: In order to provide relief to the business community, Sindh government on Thursday decided to ease lockdown after April 14, ARY News reported.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani said the administration is working out on standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of markets and restoration of business activities in the metropolis.

He said that markets will be allowed to resume business activities after April 15 with new SOPs.

“SOPs will be sent to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali for approval after giving them final touch,” he added.

Sindh coronavirus emergency relief ordinance

The provincial government has finalised Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Relief Ordinance with an aim to provide relief to the people amid deadly virus outbreak.

The draft of the ordinance prepared by Sindh Law ministry will be sent to Governor Imran Ismail for the approval. The ordinance has been drafted according to the Article 128 of Constitution of Pakistan.

The ordinance would be enforced from April 1 in the province after the approval.

All private schools have been bound to give 20 per cent concession in fee amid coronaivurs. Schools have been bound not to charge more than 80 per cent of the fees from the parents.

The schools cannot charge 20 per cent fees in any other form neither can charge in instalments, the draft reads.

The punishment for the violators have also been fixed in the ordinance

Comments

comments