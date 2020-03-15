Sindh government imports 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday the provincial government has imported 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits.

He said these testing kits have been imported under an arrangement with Karachi’s Indus Hospital.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has climbed to 35 in Sindh and 53 in Pakistan.

The chief minister said 13 people tested positive for COVID-19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan.

Read More: Another person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Karachi, tally climbs to 35 in Sindh

These people were purportedly kept in quarantine at the Pak-Iran border, he added.

It is to mention here that the first positive case of coronavirus has also been detected in Lahore.

A private laboratory that conducted the tests for the diagnosis declared the individual as infected.

Read More: Here is how you can strengthen your defence against COVID-19

Comments

comments