KARACHI: Karachi’s Planning and Development budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 reveals a differential of Rs 1 billion from the past, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The provincial government of Sindh is being named responsible for the current budget cut towards the metropolis.

A surplus budget for Planning and Development activities in the city has been allocated, with an amount of Rs26.44 billion, claims the government.

The budget also shows a saving of Rs100 million which is scheduled to be presented tomorrow, Thursday in the provincial assembly for approval.

The biggest city of Pakistan has been assumed to generate Rs26.44 billion in revenue this year according to statistics.

Whereas, the current budget allocated for Karachi totals Rs26.43 billion as the mega city’s expenditure and development allowance.

An allocation of Rs 3.33 billion has been finalized for development projects in the city.

The development initiatives and allocation of the fund entail 390 new projects along with 273 which are ongoing.

