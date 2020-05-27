Sindh government decides to reopen shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalander

JAMSHORO: Government of Sindh has decided to reopen shine of Lal Shahbaz Qalander for visitors under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The decision was taken by Sindh government after consultation with Auqaf department.

Chief Administrator of Sindh Auqaf Department said that the shrine will reopen for general visitors under strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The shrine was closed on March 14 by the provincial government to stop the spread of deadly coronavirus.

It is to be noted that here that annual urs of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, scheduled to take place at the shrine in Sehwan Sharif from April 12 was also canceled.

The DC had said that it was estimated that 1.2 million visits the Sehwan city of annual urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar hence it would be danger for devotees to gather at Sehwan due to outbreak of coronavirus.

According to Muslim lunar calendar, the annual urs began from 18 Shauban to 20 Shauban at Sehwan But this year district administration has planned to stop all type entry of devotees of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar into Sehwan city.

