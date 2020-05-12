Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tests negative for COVID-19

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has tested negative for coronavirus after undergoing virus test for the third time, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Governor Ismail thanked those prayed for his early recovery and also prayed for the health of all coronavirus patients in the country.

Yesterday, Governor Imran Ismail had announced to undergo COVID-19 test again as he completed 15 days in isolation.

He said in a statement, “I felt that I am not infected with coronavirus during the initial days but the symptoms emerged afterwards. I will undergo for COVID-19 test again in one or two days.”

The governor had said that he has completed 15-day isolation today and witnessed a very different world during the period. The 15 days were very difficult to him, however, he paid full attention to his health, said Imran Ismail.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had tested positive for coronavirus on April 27.

Earlier in the day, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also discharged from the hospital after tested negative for coronavirus.

“Reports of my children will also be received by tomorrow,” he said while praying for their early recovery from the virus. He also expressed his gratitude towards his well-wishers who prayed for his early recovery.

According to reports, Qaiser was shifted to the Speaker House and he will start performing his day to day activities as soon as he recovers completely.

