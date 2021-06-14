Sindh govt allows on-campus classes of 6 to 8 grades from tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to allow on-campus academic activities of classes six to eight with a 50 percent attendance at a time from Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported quoting Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

Taking to Twitter after a meeting of the COVID Task Force headed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani said that the classes of sixth to eighth grade would resume from Tuesday, and in case of further improvement in COVID situation, the primary classes will begin from June 21.

سندھ کرونا ٹاسک فورس کے اجلاس میں چھٹی سے آٹھویں جماعت تک کی کلاسز کل بروز منگل 15 جون سے %50 حاضری کیساتھ کھولنے کا فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے اور کرونا کی صورتحال میں مزید بہتری آنے کی صورت میں پرائمری کلاسز 21 جون سے شروع کردی جائینگی۔ اسکولوں کے سارے عملے کو vaccinated ہونا لازمی ہوگا — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) June 14, 2021



He, however, said that the entire staff of the school had to get themselves vaccinated before the resumption of classes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government announced to reopen educational institutions for classes nine and above from June 7 with strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Sindh Corona Task Force has decided to reopen educational institutions of Sindh for class 9th and above from 7th June(tomorrow) with strict SOPs. All staff must be get vaccinated,” Saeed Ghani tweeted.

The announcement came after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed the reopening of all educational institutes in districts with a low positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases from June 7 (Monday).

