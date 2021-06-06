KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday announced to reopen educational institutions for classes nine and above from June 7 (tomorrow) with strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the provincial task force on Covid-19.

“Sindh Corona Task Force has decided to reopen educational institutions of Sindh for class 9th and above from 7th June(tomorrow) with strict SOPs. All staff must be get vaccinated,” Saeed Ghani tweeted.

The announcement came after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday allowed reopening of all educational institutes in districts with a low positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases from June 7 (Monday).

However, it said, academic activities will remain suspended in districts where the coronavirus positivity rate is still high.

Educational institutions are required to implement the coronavirus SOPs to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

On May 31, matriculation and intermediate classes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, and Islamabad resumed after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed the provinces to reopen educational institutes in districts with less than 5% Covid-19 infection rate.

