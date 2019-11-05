Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sindh govt imposes ban on pillion riding

Pillion riding ban

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday banned pillion riding in several cities of Sindh province in light of the Chup Tazia processions, ARY News reported.

A notification in this regard has been issued by Home Department Sindh.

According to a notification, the decision has been taken in the backdrop of security threats related to the event of Chup Tazia on Rabiul Awwal 8.

Read more: Cellular, internet services to remain partially suspended on Muharram 9 in Sindh

The ban on pillion riding will come into effect from 12:00 AM Tuesday night to 12:00 AM Wednesday night, said a notification.

The ban will be imposed in the Karachi division, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Jamshoro districts.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

China’s NDRC vice chairman calls on PM Khan

Pakistan

Woman survives knife attack by angry husband in Karachi

Pakistan

Ahad Cheema’s judicial remand extended till November 19

Pakistan

Shehbaz demands adequate medical facilities for Zardari


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close