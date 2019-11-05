KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday banned pillion riding in several cities of Sindh province in light of the Chup Tazia processions, ARY News reported.

A notification in this regard has been issued by Home Department Sindh.

According to a notification, the decision has been taken in the backdrop of security threats related to the event of Chup Tazia on Rabiul Awwal 8.

Read more: Cellular, internet services to remain partially suspended on Muharram 9 in Sindh

The ban on pillion riding will come into effect from 12:00 AM Tuesday night to 12:00 AM Wednesday night, said a notification.

The ban will be imposed in the Karachi division, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Jamshoro districts.

