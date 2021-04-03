KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has changed school timings for Ramadan as the education centres will continue its academic session from 7:30 am to 11:30 am in morning shift, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Sindh education authorities announced the timings of schools across the province for the upcoming month of Ramadan.

The schools will continue its academic session from 7:30 am to 11:30 am in the morning shift, whereas, the second shift will be continued from 11:45 to 2:45. On Friday, all schools will be opened from 7:30 am to 10:30 am.

The education authorities also suggested closing schools for two weeks and asked the private school owners to consider it following the latest situation of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Friday, the Sindh government had written a letter to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) seeking a ban on inter-provincial public transport and granting approval to COVID vaccination to people suffering from chronic illness.

Sharing the recommendations, it said that a ban should be imposed on inter-provincial or inter-city public transport for a period of two weeks. The letter suggested an immediate implementation of the ban with only giving two days to the public transport to reach their desired designation.

“Special focus and strict implementation should be ensured from districts with high positivity ratios,” it said while adding that goods transport would be allowed to move while following all SOPs.

The letter went a further step ahead suggesting that registration should begin for all those who desire to get a vaccination in order to assess the demand of those seeking the dose. “Those registered can be administered the vaccine as per the NCOC on prioritization from among the registered,” the additional sectary home said.

