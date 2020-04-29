Sindh govt denies reports of lifting coronavirus lockdown

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to lodge a complaint with President Arif Ali regarding lack of coordination with the federal authorities over lockdown decision during a scheduled meeting with him on Thursday, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday quoting provincial spokesman Murtaza Wahab.

“The chief minister and provincial ministers will be meeting him tomorrow and will put forward issues faced by the Sindh province before him as he is a representative of the federation,” he said.

He said that the province’s testing capacity has improved upto 3500 tests per day and they have fulfilled the promises made to overcome the virus.

“Lockdown is the only method used to prevent the virus outbreak globally,” Murtaza Wahab said adding that any confusion in decision-making process could fail the strategy adopted to tackle the situation.

He said that the federal government was bent on resuming construction-related industry but asked as to who would invest in the sector at the time of the crisis.

“Lockdown was needed to gain time to fight the pandemic, improve our health facilities and provide resources to tackle rising coronavirus patients,” the spokesman said.

Despite our differences we are ready to cooperate with the federal government on the matter, he said terming it a time to fight coronavirus rather than politicking.

Moreover, the provincial government has denied lifting coronavirus lockdown in the province and said that that it would rather be eased in the province in a phase-wise manner.

