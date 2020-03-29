Sindh govt wants disbursement of salaries to factory workers by March 31

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday issued directives for factories and other private entities operating in the province to disburse salaries to their employees by March 31, reported ARY News.

The Labour and Human Resources Department, invoking Section 3 of the Sindh Payment of Wages Act, 2015, advised “all Employers/Owners/Occupiers of the establishments and responsible persons” to disburse salaries to all kinds of workers, including permanent, contractual, and daily wagers.

The department also notified the establishment of “Emergency Cell” to address the grievances/issues of employees.

Read More: PM to outline road map to fight COVID-19 tomorrow, says turbulent times test leadership

33 new coronavirus cases of local transmission were confirmed in Karachi earlier today, taking Sindh’s tally of COVID-19 patients to 502.

According to the Sindh Health Department, Karachi has 222 cases of the novel coronavirus, Dadu one and Hyderabad seven. 265 cases were detected in pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur upon return from Iran. Seven cases have been detected in Larkana.

There are a total of 171 cases of local transmission.

Read More: Karachi reports two new coronavirus deaths, nationwide tally rises to 15

Comments

comments