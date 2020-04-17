Sindh govt denies demanding funds for coronavirus testing from GB

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday denied reports of demanding funds from Gilgit Baltistan government to conduct coronavirus tests of those hailing from the area, ARY NEWS reported.

Responding to what he called a misunderstanding on his Twitter account, the spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said that the chief minister Murad Ali Shah has personally spoken to Chief Minister GB Hafeezur Rehman regarding the issue which was based on some misunderstanding.

“It is the policy of [the Sindh government] to test people free of cost and the same rule would apply to our friends from Gilgit Baltistan,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was reported that Murad Ali Shah has asked the GB government to provide them with funds to conduct test of the region’s students staying in the province.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah announced to build 10,000 bed isolated quarantine centers for the province amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the decision was being taken as a proactive measure against the dangerous pathogen.

A field isolation center is also being set up in the district of Tando Allah Yar’s local hospital.

Chief Minister Sindh revealed that he visited the city of Sukkur yesterday and ordered spraying of disinfectants in various parts of the city.

CM Murad Ali Shah also said that the local bodies minister has been tasked to expand the proximity of disinfecting activity and to spread it into smaller cities as well.

