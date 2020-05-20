Sindh govt green lights congregational prayers for Eid, Jumu’atul-Wida

KARACHI: Sindh government on Wednesday announced their decison to allow congregational prayers on Eid-ul-Fitr and Jumu’atul-Wida, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that prohibiting prayers when most other things have been restored would be unjust, ARY News reported.

According to details, Both days of great religious reverence and importance are to be observed under strict implementation of the prescribed standar operating procedures (SOPs) by the government.

Holding a press conference in Sindh Assembly, Education minister Saeed Ghani while announcing the decision said that Eid prayers are to be held in wide open spaces with adequate distance between worshipers, he also said if a large crowd gathers at one place then they would have to wait their turn and pray after the first batch of worshipers are done with theirs.

The provincial ministry also allowed congregations for auspicious night of Laylat al-Qadr which is denoted with the Quran first being sent down from Heaven to the world and also the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

Sindh government earlier in the day gave its nod to extend closing time for businesses in the province during coronavirus lockdown.

“If a decision is taken at the federal level then we will also extend the closure timings of businesses in the province,” said Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah.

He further said that even if the Supreme Court of Pakistan directs to extend business hours in the province then they are ready to implement it.

