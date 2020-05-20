608 people test positive for coronavirus in Karachi today, 14 dead

KARACHI: 14 individuals who had tested positive for coronavirus succumbed to their illness on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

A total of 706 new cases of coronavirus have thus far been reported in the province in 24 hours out of which 608 belong to Karachi.

Read More: Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 1000 mark

A total of 13989 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the provincial capital.

Earlier in the day Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 6,164 samples were tested, resulting in the confirmation of new infections.

Read More: Sindh reports 1,017 new cases of coronavirus – highest in a day

The Sindh CM said 127 patients are in critical condition, of them 32 are on ventilators.

The chief minister also shared that a total of 13,003 patients are under treatment 11,516 are in home isolation, 678 at various hospitals and 809 at isolation centres. He disclosed 904 more patients have been cured and discharged to their homes.

Comments

comments