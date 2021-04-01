Sindh govt, IG Mahar at odds over police officers’ transfer

KARACHI: The differences between the Sindh government and Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar have emerged over, IGP’s direct letter to the federal government, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah got furious over IGP Sindh for directly approaching the federal government.

IG Sindh had sent a letter to the Federal Establishment Division on March 30, recommending that the services of unwanted officers be withdrawn from the federal government.

Sources said that the Sindh government has written a warning letter to the IG for directly approaching the federal government without the approval of the Chief Minister.

The letter from the Sindh government termed the IG Mahar’s letter as against the law and said that the IG Sindh had violated the Government Rules of Business 1986.

In the text of the letter, the Sindh government has further said that the letter could not be written without the approval of the federal and provincial governments. The decision regarding the services of police officers would be taken with the approval of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the sources added.

