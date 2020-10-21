Web Analytics
Sindh CM directs IG, senior cops to continue discharging duty

CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the provincial police chief and other senior police officials to continue discharging their duty and assured them of full support of the government and all institutions.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, during which the circumstances leading to the arrest of retired Captain Muhammad Safdar, the husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, from a Karachi hotel and the police officers’ going on leave en masse in protest against allegedly being pressured to lodge an FIR against him came under discussion.

Read More: Sindh IG, top officers defer leave applications for 10 days

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar, and other senior police officials were in attendance in the meeting.

The chief minister Murad Ali Shah said the findings of the probe ordered by the army chief and the one being carried out by the government’s ministerial committee will be brought to light. He expressed concern over rising crime rate and today’s blast in Karachi’s Gulsha-e-Iqbal area.

Read More: COAS Bajwa orders inquiry into ‘Karachi incident’

He said he wanted police officers to utilise their professional skills for protection of the people.

The Punjab police chief shared details of an initial probe into the Gulshan-e-Iqbal blast with the CM.

