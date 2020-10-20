Sindh IG, top officers defer leave applications for 10 days

KARACHI: In a major development, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar has decided to defer his own leave and ordered his officers to set aside their leave applications for ten days in the larger national interest, ARY News reported.

The decision came hours after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had met with the Sindh police chief at the IG House and asked him to retract his leave application and carry out his duty.

IG Sindh has decided to defer his own leave and ordered his officers to set aside their leave applications for ten days in the larger national interest, pending the conclusion of the inquiry. — Sindh Police (@sindhpolicedmc) October 20, 2020

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, the Sindh police said that Mushtaq Mahar asked his officers to wait until the conclusion of the inquiry launched into the incident.

“Sindh police is immensely grateful to the Army Chief for realizing the sense of hurt that prevailed within a uniformed force, and for promptly ordering an inquiry into the matter, which he has also assured will be impartial in order to restore the prestige of Sindh police,” read the statement.

It said that the Sindh Police is also grateful to the chairman of the PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh CM for coming to the IG House and showing solidarity with the police leadership.

