Sindh govt to introduce smart card for online tax collection

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawala has said that the provincial government will introduce smart cards for online tax collection.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that despite hard time due to coronavirus the department has achieved more than 100% tax target during fiscal year 2019-20, he said while talking to media after inaugurating new building of Director General Excise and Taxation at I.I.Chundrigar Road Karachi.

Mukesh Kumar Chawala said that the Sindh Excise department is an important component of Sindh government and playing a key role in collecting taxes.

He said that the department is also taking effective measures against drug-peddlers across the province adding that Sindh Excise Department was the second-largest tax collecting tax agency after SBR.

On the occasion Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, and other directors were also present.

The minister also visited the various parts of the building and appreciated the working environment over there.

At arrival, Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh and Director-General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui welcomed the Provincial Minister for ET & NC and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawala and briefed him about the performance of the department.

