Sindh govt officially notifies Keamari as seventh district in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday officially notified the seventh district in Karachi, named as Keamari district, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement came weeks after the provincial authorities approved the creation of the seventh district in the metropolis.

The Sindh cabinet meeting held in port city under the chair of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has approved to make Keamari Town as the seventh district of Karachi.

The cabinet approved to include areas of SITE, Baldia, Harbour and Maripur sub-divisions into district Keamari.

The cabinet was apprised that there are currently seven sub-divisions in District West, Karachi and it is the second-largest district in Sindh according to population-wise.

The announcement from the Sindh government was rejected by the opposition parties in the province and decided to confront the decision.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) strongly opposed the approval of the ‘7th district’ in the port city. The MQM-P lawmakers decided to move to the court against the Sindh government’s decision for the creating of ‘Keamari district’.

The decision was also rejected by the top leadership of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP). PSP chief Mustafa Kamal announced in a press conference that his political party will organise a protest outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the controversial decision of the Sindh government.

Suspicions have been raised that the latest development of the creation of ‘Keamari district’ would affect the working relationship established between the federal and Sindh governments for the development of the metropolis.

Comments

comments