Coronavirus: Decision on province-wide lockdown tomorrow, says Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to impose a province-wide lockdown over rising tally of coronavirus cases in the province, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources privy to details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took the military leadership into confidence over the decision to lockdown the province.

“The announcement in this regard will be made on Sunday,” they said.

Detailing the planned curbs on movement, the sources said unnecessary outings and bringing vehicles on roads will be barred during the lockdown. However, medical stores and grocery shops will remain open during the restriction period.

Talking to ARY NEWS, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that they have no desire for the lockdown however, tough decisions needed to be taken amid rising concerns over increasing tally of the virus in the province.

“We have consulted over the lockdown situation and mulled over as to what restrictions will remain in place during the period,” he said and added that a decision in this regard would be taken during a final meeting on Sunday (tomorrow).

“We have mulled over the strategy to ensure provision of ration to masses during lockdown while a plan will also be devised to address the issues faced by daily-wage employees during the period,” he said.

Read More: Pakistan’s COVID-19 count surges past 700 as more cases reported

The minister said that a 15-day lockdown was proposed in today’s meeting and the next meeting would decide how the plan would roll out during the implementation process.

Earlier in the day, Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said in a message on micro-blogging site-Twitter- that time has come for some tough decisions as the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has discussed with Governor Sindh, Corps Commander Karachi, DG Rangers and Inspector General of police Sindh to ensure full implementation of governments decision of keeping people at their homes.

He, however said that the government would ensure that grocery and medical shops remain open.

