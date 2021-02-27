Sindh govt notifies new appointment as LG Special Secretary

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has announced Saturday it has appointed Doctor Khalil ur Rehman Shaikh as Special Secretary of Local Government with immediate effect, ARY News reported.

In the letter to notify the development by the provincial Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department, the posting of Dr Rehman, a PSS (BS 20) officer, has been dated to February 19.

READ: Sindh govt takes back additional charges from UC secretaries

Earlier yesterday, the Sindh Local Government Department has taken back additional charges from 88 Union Council (UC) secretaries.

Eighty-eight UC secretaries have been relieved by the provincial government’s Local Government Department who are holding one or more additional charges. The secretaries of their respective union councils were also received perks who have now been ordered to perform their original duties.

