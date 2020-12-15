KARACHI: Sindh government on Wednesday sought details of the provincial officials and employees who have secured a plea bargain deal with the National Accountability Authority (NAB) to escape from proceedings in corruption cases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the provincial government has issued a form to separate departments, seeking details of the officials who secured a plea bargain deal with the NAB.

The departments have been directed to fill the form and return it within two days.

The directives in this regard have also been issued to chairman planning and development, senior member board of revenue, additional chief secretary, commissioners, and administrative secretaries.

Inspector-General of Police (IG) Sindh has also been sent a similar form to get details on officials in the police department regarding their plea bargain deals.

The directives noted that the details had to be submitted to the Sindh High Court (SHC) by December 21.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the details said that the officials who have secured plea bargain deals from the NAB were mostly from local bodies, food, education, excise, and other departments. The officials included district accounts officers, senior auditors, food inspectors, and others, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides the bureaucracy, a report on October 08 read that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and over 12 provincial cabinet members are on the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over corruption charges in separate cases.

According to a report, some of the cabinet members have been issued the summons in embezzlement cases while the record of income and assets of others have been summoned from concerned institutions and departments.

An inquiry is currently underway against Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over embezzlement in Roshan Sindh Programme and benami accounts cases. Former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Nisar Khuhro are also wanted by NAB in cases while provincial minister Taimur Talpur and Jam Khan Shoro are also under the NAB radar. Provincial Minister for Transport Syed Awais Shah and Sharjeel Inam Memon are currently on bail in NAB cases.

