Sindh govt sets up policy board for prisoners rehabilitation

KARACHI: Sindh government has put together Monday a 17-member board to work out policies regarding prisoners and their post-release reintegration in the society and to address basic requirements of the prisons, ARY News reported.

Apparently in its bid to transform prisoners to be productive and to help them re-integrate in the society the board is set to prepare upon its homework the recommendations which will be presented to the prisons management board for their approval.

The provincial home department said in a notification today it has constituted a board under supervision of prisons minister whose secretary will be Inspector General of Prisons.

To assess prisons structure and framework and work out recommendations on the basic requirements due to be addressed of prisons and inmates are the board’s tasks according to the notification.

The board is likely to furnish its recommendations on building new jails within the present jail boundaries and on renovating the present barracks as well.

READ: Jail superintendent terminated over allowing personal guests for prison tour

Three provincial lawmakers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, and Saeed Ahmed will be part of the board as well. While interior, finance, health, law, and I.T secretaries will be part of the board as well.

Policy and framework will also include preparing recommendations for introducing the inmates to new technology and use of IT for jail management.

Comments

comments