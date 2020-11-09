KARACHI: In a bid to fix Karachi’s garbage problem, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has purchased over 200 Qingqi rickshaws to initiate a door-to-door clean-up system in the city.

Sindh Local Government and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah announced this on Sunday while talking to the media as he visited different parts of the city to inspect the clean-up campaign being carried out by the SSWMB.

The minister said on the occasion that govt has purchased more than 200 Qingqi rickshaws to collect door-to-door municipal waste from houses across Karachi, adding that more Qingqi rickshaws would be purchased if needed.

He said the SSWMB has been carrying out a special drive to collect and dispose of the municipal waste generated by the city.

A total of 145,000 tonnes of garbage was collected and disposed of at the city’s two landfill sites in the past week, added the minister.

Earlier in October, the Sindh govt launched an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) cloud-based system for real-time digital monitoring of waste disposal work in Malir district of Karachi.

Such a software-based system had been deployed for the first time for ensuring cleanliness in any part of the city. Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah launched the system.

The provincial minister said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) had been continuously taking steps to upgrade its garbage collection work in Karachi in accordance with international standards.

