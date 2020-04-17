KARACHI: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Sindh government on Friday decided not to establish ‘Ramadan Bchat’ bazaars this year, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu said that the decision has been taken for the safety of the people.

He said online service would be available in Ramadan for the purchase of vegetables and other essential food items.

The Sindh minister said that strict action will be taken against profiteers and hoarders. He also directed authorities to further strict safety measures at all vegetable markets of the Sindh province.

All the DCs have been directed to form a monitoring cell at the district level to analyze the situation, he told.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah announced to build 10,000-bed isolated quarantine centers for the province amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the decision was being taken as a proactive measure against the dangerous pathogen.

A field isolation center is also being set up in the district of Tando Allah Yar’s local hospital.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown has been enforced in Sindh today from 12 noon to 3:30 pm as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the home department, a complete lockdown for three and half hours has been imposed to limit the congregational Friday prayers, however, the orders will not apply to the private hospitals, personnel of law enforcing agencies and the media persons.

Main roads in Karachi including Shahrai-e-Faisal, Baloch Pull, University Road, I.I Chundrigar Road, M.A Jinnah Road and others have been blocked by the police.

