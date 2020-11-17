Sindh govt submits reply in special assistants, advisers appointment case

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday submitted its reply in the Sindh High Court (SHC) in a petition challenging appointments of advisers and special assistants, ARY News reported.

Assistant advocate general Sindh submitted reply on behalf of the provincial government stated that the matter is currently undertrial in the Supreme Court and the judgment of the SHC has been nullified by the apex court.

The court should wait for the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case, the reply reads.

Later, the SHC adjourned the further hearing into the case for an indefinite period and asked the respondents to submit their replies in the court.

The petitioner has claimed the CM’s advisers and special assistants have been given ministry portfolios in violation of the law.

Read more: Three special advisers, one coordinator inducted into Sindh cabinet

Murtaza Wahab, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Sherazi, Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Ashfaq Memon, Qasim Naveed, Nawab Hussain Wassan, Dr Khatomal, Maula Bux Mohejo, Peer Noorulllah, Riaz Hussain Shah, Veer Ji Kohali, Naseema Ghulam Hussain, Hina Dastageer and Shahzad Memon were among the advisers and special assistants named in the petition.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to set aside the notification regarding their appointments and stop the government from giving ministry portfolios to advisers and special assistants.

Comments

comments