Sindh Govt set to launch Inter-Province Transportation Services

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh is set to launch bus services in the entire province of Sindh, a formal announcement was made by Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah, ARY News reported on August 24.

The Minister further stated that he had sought suggestions and queries from all transportation companies of Sindh to come forth and help the government in the cause.

Read More: CM Sindh presided over meeting on Safe City Project in Karachi

“All transporters willing to run transport services must inform the government regarding their willingness to operate on the routes till September 12, said Shah.

“The Sindh Government will provide free road permits to transporters who are ready to undertake the initiative,” added Shah.

Sindh cabinet meeting on August 3 decided to introduce security-featured motor vehicle registration (MVR) smart cards in the province.

Read More: Sindh’s transport minister calls on federal govt to end sales tax on CNG

According to the details, the MVR smart cards are being introduced to ensure the authenticity of registration documents and it will replace the registration booklets.

The fee of MVR smart card would be Rs750 while people had to pay Rs100 for the vehicle registration book.

Comments

comments