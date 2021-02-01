Sindh govt issues fresh SOPs amid declining COVID-19 cases

KARACHI: Sindh government has issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed in the province, easing restrictions on business centres amid a decline in COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

A notification of the Sindh home department detailing the fresh SOPs read that the guidelines will remain in place until February 28. Under the new directives, wearing a facemask would be mandatory at every public place and, public and private offices.

The home department’s notification read that only 50 percent of the staff of the public and private offices would be allowed to work from their workplace while the remaining will adopt a work from home policy.

It further highlighted that in case of rising cases in any area, the deputy commissioner of the respective area would be bound to implement smart lockdown.

Markets, shopping halls, and other business centres will remain open six days a week and would follow the timings between 6:00 am to 10:00 pm for business activities.

The home department directed that hospitals, medical stores, dairy shops, bakeries, and petrol pumps would be exempted from the restrictions while the amusement parks would be closed by 6:00 pm.

A ban on indoor gatherings at the marriage halls would remain in place as the halls would be allowed to operate until 10:00 pm, the Sindh government’s directive said further adding that only 300 guests could be invited to the marriage ceremony with restrictions in place on indoor meals and buffets.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least eight more patients of the COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the total death toll to 4,400 in the province.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that 478 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the same period, bringing the total number of such cases to 18,739.

Out of the 478 fresh cases of the virus, 298 were reported only in Karachi, the chief minister said. He maintained that at least 319 patients of the COVID-19 recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours.

Comments

comments