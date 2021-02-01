Sindh reports 478 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

KARACHI: At least eight more patients of the COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the total death toll to 4,400 in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sharing the statistics of COVID-19 cases, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 478 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the same period, bringing the total number of such cases to 18,739.

Out of the 478 fresh cases of the virus, 298 were reported only in Karachi, the chief minister said. He maintained that at least 319 patients of the COVID-19 recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on January 31, Sindh had announced as many as four deaths and 812 new cases of Coronavirus while 11031 tests were conducted during last 24 hours.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement had said that with four deaths total death toll in the province reached to 3,996. The chief minister had stated that the death rate by the disease in Sindh has been 1.6 percent.

He had said that 11031 samples were tested in 24 hours in the province, in which 812 cases detected with detection ratio of four percent.

