Sindh govt devises SOPs for shopping malls as lockdown eases

Karachi: Sindh government on Tuesday devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed at the shopping malls to avoid coronavirus pandemic after the top court ordered to open them, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that Supreme Court on Monday ordered the opening of shopping malls across the country. The chief justice questioned “rationale” behind closing the markets on the weekend.

The apex court directed Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani to allow all the markets in the port city to resume operations and restrained the city administration from sealing shops and business centres.

Under the SOPs prepared with the assent of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for shopping malls, no customer would be allowed to enter the malls without covering their faces with a mask while visitors should also be provided with hand sanitizers.

Thermal guns would be compulsorily used to record temperature of the visitors.

The government’s SOPs further directed that those having virus symptoms, people aging above 55-year-old and children should not be allowed to enter the malls.

Moreover, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani also met with representatives of the shopping malls to ensure implementation on the SOPs. The meeting was also attended by deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners in the city.

The commissioner directed the malls to strictly implement the SOPs devised by the provincial authorities. “Deputy Commissioners will monitor their enforcement on ground,” he said while directing them to take strict action against violators.

The shopping malls’ representatives also assured the commissioner of strictly following the devised SOPs.

